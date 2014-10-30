IVG attracts bids for landmark Squaire building in Frankfurt - source

FRANKFURT Oct 30 German property company IVG
Immobilien has attracted three bids for Frankfurt
office and hotel building The Squaire, as it seeks to offload
assets after emerging from insolvency last month, a source
familiar with the deal said.
Buyout group Blackstone as well as bidders from China
and the Middle East have put in offers, while other interested
investors have asked for more time to prepare a bid, the source
added.
IVG became insolvent after being weighed down by debt and
cost overruns. The Squaire, which sits perched on top of the
train station at Frankfurt airport, has been one of its most
problematic assets.
The company spent more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
to build The Squaire, but by the end of 2012 it had a book value
of only 800 million euros. IVG has not published more recent
figures.
The person familiar with the deal said that the book value -
and IVG's asking price - was now around 700 million.
IVG and Blackstone declined to comment.
IVG's new owners, mostly hedge funds, are pushing a less
risky business model for the group, designed to manage existing
property holdings and generate dividends with the possibility of
eventually re-listing or merging the company.
(1 US dollar = 0.7931 euro)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Additonal reporting by Arno
Schuetze; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Pravin Char)