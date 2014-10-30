IVG attracts bids for landmark Squaire building in Frankfurt - source

FRANKFURT Oct 30 German property company IVG Immobilien has attracted three bids for Frankfurt office and hotel building The Squaire, as it seeks to offload assets after emerging from insolvency last month, a source familiar with the deal said.

Buyout group Blackstone as well as bidders from China and the Middle East have put in offers, while other interested investors have asked for more time to prepare a bid, the source added.

IVG became insolvent after being weighed down by debt and cost overruns. The Squaire, which sits perched on top of the train station at Frankfurt airport, has been one of its most problematic assets.

The company spent more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to build The Squaire, but by the end of 2012 it had a book value of only 800 million euros. IVG has not published more recent figures.

The person familiar with the deal said that the book value - and IVG's asking price - was now around 700 million.

IVG and Blackstone declined to comment.

IVG's new owners, mostly hedge funds, are pushing a less risky business model for the group, designed to manage existing property holdings and generate dividends with the possibility of eventually re-listing or merging the company.

