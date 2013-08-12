OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Gherkin tower owner IVG in 2.25 bln eur debt-for-equity swap

* Roughly half of debt to be swapped for equity
* SynLoan I, LBBW creditors to own roughly 77 pct of IVG
* Convertible bond owners to receive around 19 pct
* Hybrid bond owners, existing investors to hold 3.5 pct
* IVG strategic review leads to 350 mln euros in writedowns
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 German property group IVG
reached a preliminary agreement with creditors over a
plan that would virtually wipe out existing shareholders and
swap 2.25 billion euros ($3 billion) in debt for equity, the
company said on Saturday.
If shareholders and creditors vote in favour of the plan,
the co-owner of the London Gherkin tower will have only another
2.35 billion euros in debt on its books and will not have to
file for protection from creditors.
According to the plan outlined in a company statement, IVG
will first reduce its capital, leaving just 1 share for every
200 existing shares. This means current shareholders will own
only 0.5 percent of the company.
In the next step, creditors of a 2007 syndicated loan
amounting to 1.35 billion euros and maturing at the end of
September next year, called "SynLoan I", will relinquish their
claims in exchange for shares equating to a majority of the
company's stock.
They will also offer 140 million euros in bridge financing
to IVG to cover additional funding needs until the restructuring
deal closes.
A loan originally made by state-owned landesbank LBBW
for 100 million euros, now in the hands of undisclosed
owners specialising in distressed debt, will also be swapped.
Together the two groups would control roughly 77 percent of
the company.
Owners of a 400-million-euro convertible bond
will receive about 19 percent of the company and waive their
right to a put option that, if exercised, would have forced IVG
to redeem the full amount of the bond by the end of March.
Owners of a separate 400-million-euro hybrid bond
would also waive their financial claims.
Finally, IVG will raise cash by issuing an undisclosed
amount of new shares.
As compensation for their losses, subscription rights will
be offered to the hybrid bond owners, in addition to existing
shareholders. The two groups would end up controlling an
additional 3 percent of the company after the rights issue.
The real estate company additionally warned that a strategic
review of all businesses showed it would need to book around 350
million euros in non-cash writedowns when it publishes half-year
results on Aug. 26.