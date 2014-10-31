German IVG aims to sell institutional funds business

FRANKFURT Oct 31 German property company IVG Immobilien is gearing up to sell its institutional funds business as part of a broader effort to offload assets after emerging from insolvency last month, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

A handful of investment bankers have been invited to seek a mandate to handle the sale of the business, which is estimated to have a value of around 200 million euros ($250 million), the sources said.

Separately, IVG has also attracted three bids for a sale of its office and hotel complex The Squaire in Frankfurt, which has an asking price of around 700 million euros, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

IVG became insolvent after being weighed down by debt and cost overruns. The Squaire, which sits perched on top of the train station at Frankfurt airport, has been one of its most problematic assets.

The Institutional Funds unit being put up for sale has nearly 200 employees who manage a portfolio of around 11 billion euros and contribute around one tenth of IVG's operating profit.

The unit's close relationship to investors like German pension funds could be of interest to a prospective buyer.

Industry sources said Augsburg-based property company Patrizia Immobilien has had an eye on the unit for some time.

IVG and Patrizia declined to comment.

(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Susan Thomas)