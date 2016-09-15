IVG Immobilien prepares OfficeFirst for Frankfurt IPO

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Real estate company IVG will
list its core activities after negotiations about a sale of its
office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone
collapsed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
One person, who declined to be identified, said the group of
hedge funds that owns IVG had turned down Blackstone's offer of
about 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) for the asset, named
OfficeFirst.
IVG's supervisory board was meeting on Thursday to finalise
the decision, the other person said.
IVG was taken over by creditors in 2014 as debt weighed on
the company in the afermath of the financial crisis.
($1 = 0.8900 euros)
