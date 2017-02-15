版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 16:16 BJT

Workers end strike at CNR's Ivory Coast oil and gas fields -union

ABIDJAN Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.

"We have lifted the strike order. Production has restarted on all the platforms," Imrana Konate, secretary-general of the SISPOO union, told Reuters. "We have signed a memorandum of understanding." (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐