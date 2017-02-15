Workers end strike at CNR's Ivory Coast oil and gas fields -union

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
ABIDJAN Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
"We have lifted the strike order. Production has restarted on all the platforms," Imrana Konate, secretary-general of the SISPOO union, told Reuters. "We have signed a memorandum of understanding." (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million