UPDATE 1-Exporters end boycott of Ivorian cocoa auctions

By Ange Aboa

DAKAR, Feb 16 A group of Ivorian cocoa exporters including majors such as Armajaro and Noble said on Thursday they would begin participating in Ivorian cocoa auctions on Feb. 17 after reaching a compromise with the government.

Several exporters had boycotted the auctions for forward sales of next season's crop in the world's top grower, arguing that reforms, aimed at guaranteeing farmers about 50 to 60 percent of the market price, were unclear and unworkable.

"GNI (the group) notes with satisfaction that the consultations held with the Government and the (sector regulator) have resulted in compromises that satisfy both parties, and therefore, members of this corporation have decided to participate in the auction tomorrow Friday, February 17," the group said in a statement.

The group, under the umbrella organisation GNI, which also includes Swiss commodities firms Novel and Ecom Trading, France's Sucden and Touton and the Netherlands' Continaf, represents about 40 percent of Ivorian cocoa exports.

GEPEX, another group of exporters that includes firms such as Nestle, Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Olam and ADM Cocoa, and represents about 55 percent of the West African nation's cocoa exports, has not yet decided whether to participate in the auctions.

GEPEX members will meet Ivorian authorities to continue negotiations on Friday.

Talks on the sweeping cocoa reform, a vital step for Ivory Coast to obtain more relief on its foreign debt, had stalled between leading export firms and authorities over proposed allowances for transport costs.

GNI members said in the statement that they had agreed with the government on four key points including cost structure, which will include real costs, thus providing satisfactory returns for operators.

Under the reform, Ivorian authorities will use daily auctions to forward-sell the bulk of the 2012/13 main crop before the harvest starts in October.

Taking into account the average price reached at auction, taxes and its estimate of handling costs from farm to port, the sector marketing body will then set a farmgate price at around 50 to 60 percent of the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) price.

Buyers will then purchase physical cocoa at this price from producers when the season starts. Those buyers that bought a contract at a price above the average auction price must pay the difference to the cocoa marketing body; those that bought a contract below the average auction price get a refund.