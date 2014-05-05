版本:
I.Coast chooses banks, rating agencies ahead of Eurobond issue

ABIDJAN May 5 Ivory Coast has chosen Citigroup , BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to market a $500 million Eurobond expected to be issued before the end of July, the country's prime minister said.

The West African nation has also selected Fitch Ratings and Moody's to issue a sovereign credit rating, Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said in remarks emailed to Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate Felix)
