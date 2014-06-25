Ivory Coast to issue $500 mln eurobond on July 7 -spokeswoman

ABIDJAN, June 25 Ivory Coast will issue a
planned $500 mln eurobond on July 7 in the United States and
Britain, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, marking the
West African nation's first venture onto the international
capital market since a 2011 default.
The world's top cocoa producing nation said in May that it
had chosen Citigroup, BNP Paribas and Deutsche
Bank to market the bond.
"Ivory coast is going to raise $500 million from the 7th to
the 18th of July in England and the United States,"
communications minister Affoussiata Bamba-Lamine told a news
conference after a cabinet meeting.
