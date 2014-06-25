Ivory Coast to issue $500 mln eurobond on July 7 -spokeswoman

ABIDJAN, June 25 Ivory Coast will issue a planned $500 mln eurobond on July 7 in the United States and Britain, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, marking the West African nation's first venture onto the international capital market since a 2011 default.

The world's top cocoa producing nation said in May that it had chosen Citigroup, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to market the bond.

"Ivory coast is going to raise $500 million from the 7th to the 18th of July in England and the United States," communications minister Affoussiata Bamba-Lamine told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Writing by Bate Felix: editing by John Stonestreet)