UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast approves sale of stake in Ity gold mine

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
ABIDJAN, March 22 Ivory Coast's government has approved the sale of state miner Sodemi's 30 percent stake in the Ity gold project to Canada's Endeavour Mining and a group of investors led by former national soccer star Didier Drogba, a government spokesman said.
Endeavour will take a 25 percent stake, making it 80 percent owner of the project, and the Didier Drogba Group will pick up 5 percent, bringing its total stake to 10 percent, Bruno Kone said on Wednesday. The Ivorian state holds the remaining 10 percent.
"This transaction will allow (Endeavour) to execute its 200 billion CFA franc ($327 million) investment plan," Kone said, following a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan.
Last year Endeavour announced it expected to deliver average production of 114,000 ounces per year over Ity's 14-year mine life.
Drogba, who most recently played for Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact but won fame during an eight-year stint at Chelsea, took a 5 percent stake in the mine in 2013 in a sign of his increasing engagement in his homeland. ($1 = 610.8800 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier, editing by David Evans)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.