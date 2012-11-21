Ivory Coast's Ouattara names ex Foreign Minister as PM

ABIDJAN Nov 21 Ivory Coast's President Alassane
Ouattara has named Daniel Kablan Duncan, a member of his allied
PDCI party, as his new prime minister, Ouattara's office said on
Wednesday.
The nomination of Duncan, who previously served as foreign
minister, ensures that Ouattara sticks to a deal that saw the
PDCI throw its weight behind Ouattara during a 2010 election run
off in return for the prime minister's job.
Ouattara dissolved his government last week in a surprise
move, citing the lack of solidarity within his coalition.