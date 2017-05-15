UPDATE 6-Renegade Ivory Coast soldiers reject government deal to end mutiny

(Adds background, quote from spokesman from mutineers, banks
and border closed)
* Soldiers launched revolt on Friday over bonuses
* Unrest has spread across world's top cocoa grower
* Ivory Coast had been touted as a post-war success story
By Ange Aboa
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast, May 15 Renegade soldiers in
Ivory Coast on Monday rejected a proposed deal to end their
mutiny over unpaid bonuses just minutes after the defence
minister announced on state-owned television that an agreement
had been reached.
President Alassane Ouattara's government has been trying to
restore order for four days after 8,400 mutineers took control
of the second-biggest city, Bouake, and spread their revolt to
cities and towns across the country.
Heavy gunfire on Monday paralysed much of Abidjan, the
commercial capital, and the western port city of San Pedro,
echoing another mutiny earlier in the year and further
threatening Ivory Coast's emergence from a 2011 civil war as one
of the world's fastest growing economies.
Ivory Coast is the world's largest producer of cocoa and
London futures climbed to a five-week high on Monday due
to the unrest.
Ouattara, 75, secured a second term in a landslide victory
in 2015, but has struggled to heal deep divisions that have made
the country's own military, cobbled together from rival rebel
and loyalist factions, its greatest security threat.
The government paid the mutineers - most of them former
rebels who helped Ouattara to power - 5 million CFA francs
($8,400) each to end an uprising in January.
But it has struggled to keep a promise of a further payment
of 7 million CFA francs amid a revenue crunch caused by a
collapse in cocoa prices.
Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said on state
television late on Monday: "To end the stalemate and avoid any
more bereavement of families, the army chief of staff held talks
with the soldiers on Sunday and Monday. ... The talks have
resulted in an arrangement to end the crisis."
But two spokesmen for the mutineers confirmed that the
government's proposal had been rejected.
"They proposed 5 million CFA francs ($8,356) to be paid
tomorrow (to each soldier). But we want 7 million to be paid in
one payment and immediately," Sergeant Seydou Kone, one of the
spokesmen, told Reuters.
Another mutineer spokesman in Bouake, Sergeant Cisse, said
the soldiers would return to barracks "once the 7 million is
deposited in our accounts."
BANKS, BORDERS CLOSED
Authorities earlier on Monday said they would maintain a
firm line with the mutiny, and that there were no negotiations
underway, according to government spokesman Bruno Kone, though
lines of communication remained open.
The head of the army said on Sunday that a military
operation had been launched to "re-establish order". But a
Reuters team travelling there from the capital Yamoussoukro saw
only a handful of loyalist military vehicles.
Most of the large column of troops spotted on the road on
Sunday evening appeared to have withdrawn.
More than 200 commercial trucks meanwhile were stranded on
the roadside south of Bouake after mutinous soldiers sealed off
entrances to the city, Reuters witnesses said.
Sporadic gunfire was heard overnight in Bouake as well as at
military camps in Abidjan and intensified before dawn. Mutinying
soldiers also maintained their control of the national military
headquarters and defence ministry in Abidjan's city centre.
The main border crossing with neighbour Burkina Faso north
of the town of Ouangolodougou was closed by the revolt,
residents and the head of a transportation association said.
In signs of the economic impact of the crisis, the banking
association, the APBEF, ordered banks to remain closed and many
businesses at the port in Abidjan, one of West Africa's busiest,
were also shut.
Data from Tradeweb showed Ivory Coast dollar bonds maturing
in 2024 fell 0.8 cent in price to a three-week low
while the 2028 issue dropped 1.2 cents
to its lowest level in 10 days due to the
unrest.
Heavy shooting also erupted in Daloa, a hub for western
cocoa growing regions.
"All businesses are closed here in Daloa. The banks are
closed and so are the cocoa buying businesses," said Aka Marcel,
a farmer cooperative manager in Daloa.
A spokesman for the mutineers denied rumours of clashes with
government troops in Bouake and said the renegade soldiers were
firing in the air to dissuade any government advance.
The Abidjan-based African Development Bank, which
employs several thousand people, told its employees to stay
home.
($1 = 598.3600 CFA francs)
