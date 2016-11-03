NOCI to invest up to $365 mln in Ivory Coast nickel project

ABIDJAN Nov 3 Ivory Coast nickel company Nickel
de l'Ouest Côte d'Ivoire (NOCI) will invest up to 220 billion
CFA francs ($365 million) in concessions in the country's west,
a government spokesman said.
The government granted the company a mining permit on
Thursday.
The concessions include the Sipilou nickel mine, which miner
and commodity trader Glencore inherited through its
takeover of Xstrata in 2013.
Glencore sold Sipilou last year, along with a copper mine in
the Philippines and another nickel mine in the Dominican
Republic for a total of $290 million.
Ivory Coast government spokesman Bruno Kone said the cabinet
approved at a meeting on Thursday an exploitation permit for
concessions in Touba and Biankouma, along the western border
with Guinea.
Kone said exploration had identified 60 million tonnes of
reserves with nickel content of 1.74 percent.
NOCI plans to invest 130 billion CFA in the first phase of
the project with another 60 to 90 billion expected in the second
phase, creating a total of 700 permanent jobs, Kone said.
($1 = 602.6300 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Susan Fenton)