Barclays to lead iWatt IPO after Deutsche Bank walks out

July 11 iWatt Inc, which makes chips used in
Apple Inc products, named Barclays the "lead left," or
main, underwriter for the company's proposed initial public
offering, replacing Deutsche Bank.
Reuters reported last month that Deutsche Bank had resigned
as the lead underwriter for the up to $75 million IPO after a
dispute over valuation with iWatt Chief Executive Ron Edgerton.
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company moved
Barclays to the lead left position and listed UBS investment
bank as the other lead underwriter.
The other underwriters, Canaccord Genuity, Baird, and
Needham & Company, were unchanged.
iWatt is backed by Vantage Point Capital Partners, Sigma
Partners and Horizon Partners, and counts Cree Inc,
Konka Group Co and Royal Philips Electronics among
clients.