2017年 1月 30日

Electronic measurement tool maker Keysight to buy Ixia for $1.6 bln

Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.

The $19.65 per share offer is at a 7.97 percent premium to Ixia's close on Friday.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
