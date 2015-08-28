Payments firm iZettle raises 60 million euro, starts financing service

* Sweden's iZettle raises 60 mln euro in new capital

* Launches financing service

* New service will offer advances on future card sales

By Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 Fast-growing Swedish mobile payments firm iZettle has raised 60 million euros ($67.79 million) as it expands beyond its core card reader business to launch a financing service giving clients access to capital through advances on future card sales.

The firm, a maker of payment card readers for smartphones and tablets, said on Friday that the capital injection was led by previous investors Intel Capital and Zouk Capital.

The funds will be used to support the expansion of the new service, called iZettle Advance, and boost growth in iZettle's existing business.

"Small companies have persistently been under-served by the traditional financial industry," iZettle Chief Executive and co-founder Jacob de Geer said in a statement.

"We want small companies to thrive, and with iZettle Advance we are applying the exact same logic as when we started iZettle five years ago, and completely overhauled card payments acceptance for small businesses."

iZettle, founded in 2010 and one of the hottest startups coming out of Sweden in recent years, has racked up "hundreds of thousands" of merchants using its card readers.

The Stockholm-based company, which focuses on small businesses and earns money through transaction fees, is seeking to add a new revenue stream with the financing service.

"This is a very important step for us," de Geer told Reuters. "We see that it's very close to what we are already doing today, and we see that the need is at least as big as for our original product".

iZettle said the advances would be offered with a fixed fee and without applications needed as customers will be pre-assessed for what they are being offered.

The company, which currently does business in nine countries in Europe as well as Mexico and Brazil, saw net sales grow 147 percent to 190 million Swedish crowns ($22.39 million) last year, while posting an operating loss of 228 million crowns,

iZettle has now raised a total of 145 million euros and de Geer declined to comment on what valuation the most recent funding round was carried out at. ($1 = 0.8851 euros) ($1 = 8.4866 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Alistair Scrutton)