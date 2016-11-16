Retailer J. Crew carving out Madewell brand -sources

Nov 16 U.S. apparel company J. Crew Group Inc
has started to separate its thriving Madewell brand from the
parent group, people familiar with the matter said this week.
Battling sliding sales at its core J. Crew brand and a
weighty debt burden, the company is working with investment bank
Lazard Ltd to assess multiple strategic and balance
sheet options, the people said.
The separation of Madewell, which has won over shoppers with
its laid-back, artsy clothes, may lead to a sale or spinoff.
However, the sources cautioned that no decision has been made.
They declined to be named because they are not authorized to
speak publicly about the company.
J. Crew could be limited in how it ultimately proceeds with
Madewell because of a provision in its agreement with lenders.
The provision, meant to protect the lenders' collateral,
prohibits J. Crew from selling Madewell if its total debt
compared with a measure of profit exceeds a certain ceiling.
J. Crew, including Madewell, had roughly $2 billion in debt
as of July 30 and just $49.2 million in cash.
Separating the two brands would allow the company's private
equity owners to gain value, but could anger creditors by
stripping the flagship brand of its fast-growing segment, one
source said.
J.Crew was taken private by TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green
& Partners L.P. for $2.8 billion in 2011.
Lazard and TPG declined comment. Leonard Green and J. Crew
did not immediately return requests for comment.
J. Crew's approximately $1.5 billion term loan and its bonds
were trading below face value this week, reflecting investor
concerns about full repayment.
The term loan was trading at around 71 cents on the dollar,
while its bonds were trading at 42 cents on the dollar,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
J. Crew, once known for its relatively affordable
all-American style, has struggled to retain its core following
after going through several brand reinventions.
By comparison, Madewell, which J. Crew launched in 2006, has
consistently appealed to young shoppers by marketing itself as a
modern-day interpretation of classic American denim.
Madewell is significantly smaller than J. Crew. Madewell's
sales totaled $301 million in the last fiscal year, while J.
Crew's were $2.1 billion. As of August this year, there were 287
J.Crew retail stores and 108 Madewell stores.
J. Crew is reshuffling its collections in an effort to turn
around its business. To take advantage of the "athleisure"
movement, the retailer teamed up with New Balance to launch its
first activewear collection this fall. It will also shutter its
bridal collection.
