Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker to reduce prices in U.S.

May 24 J.M. Smucker Co said it would
reduce prices of its U.S. packaged coffee brands, including the
Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts, in response to sustained
declines in coffee bean prices.
"For the last several quarters, lower green coffee costs
were reflected in promotional pricing for the majority of our
packaged coffee products, and we do not anticipate those prices
changing significantly," Steve Oakland, the head of Smucker's
U.S. food and beverage business said.
The price decreases, at an average 6 percent, exclude the
company's K-Cup pods.
