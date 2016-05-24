UPDATE 1-Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker to cut prices in U.S.

(Adds details, background)
May 24 J.M. Smucker Co said it would cut
the prices of its U.S. packaged coffee, including those sold
under Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts brands, to pass on the
benefit of lower bean prices to customers.
The biggest U.S. roaster said on Tuesday it would cut prices
by 6 percent, adding to a similar cut in July last year.
In January, Arabica coffee futures slid to two-year
low and Robusta coffee futures declined to their lowest
in 5-1/2 years.
Lower prices helped Smucker's brands increase their share of
the mainstream coffee market, the company said in February.
"For the last several quarters, lower green coffee costs
were reflected in promotional pricing for the majority of our
packaged coffee products, and we do not anticipate those prices
changing significantly," Steve Oakland, the head of Smucker's
U.S. food and beverage business, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Smucker, which makes bagged coffee and K-cup pods under the
Dunkin Donuts brand, said the price cut excludes K-Cup pods.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)