Jan 11 J. M. Smucker Co said on Wednesday that it had raised, prices by an average of 6 percent of its packaged coffee products such as Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts and Cafe Bustelo in the United States.

The biggest U.S coffee roaster said it had raised prices in response to sustained increases in green coffee costs.

(Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)