RPT-Smucker takes on supermarkets with bold coffee price cut

By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK May 25 When J.M. Smucker Co,
the biggest U.S. coffee roaster, changes prices of its popular
retail brands, it usually follows big swings up or down in
benchmark bean prices.
The company appeared to break that tradition on Tuesday when
it cut prices for its flagship Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts
coffees by 6 percent.
While Smucker cited sustained declines in green coffee costs
as the reason for the move, it was notable that arabica
and robusta prices were almost the same as in July, the
last time Smucker lowered retail prices. Back then, prices had
slumped 25 percent over a year.
Rather than a response to raw material costs, experts said
the step was more likely aimed at beating off growing
competition from supermarkets, whose lower-priced private label
brands have grabbed market share from established household
names in recent years.
The battle with private label brands like Safeway Select,
The Kroger Co's Kroger and Costco's Kirkland
Signature has been brewing for years. But cutting prices to win
customers when benchmark coffee costs have barely changed
suggests the industry is prepared to take potentially riskier
steps to boost sales.
"Coffee brands are seeking market share versus holding
prices," said Ross Colbert, executive director, global
strategist of Beverages for Rabobank International.
"I think Smuckers is responding to increased competitive
activity in coffee and looking to regain lost market share."
While Folgers' share of the U.S. coffee market is the
largest by far, its portion has fallen for four straight years
to 22.5 percent in 2015, Euromonitor International data show.
The second biggest coffee brand, Kraft Heinz Co's
Maxwell House, has had its market share shrink for five straight
years to 9 percent in 2015.
Private label coffee brands as a group, however, has risen
for five out of the past six years to command 12.8 percent of
the market in 2015.
Smucker declined to comment ahead of the company's
announcement of its year-end financial results next month.
TOUGH YEARS
Wild swings in coffee bean prices and changing consumer
habits in recent years have already forced roasters and
retailers, including top names such as Starbucks Corp,
to be more creative.
When the prices of arabica, beans used mainly in roast and
ground brews, almost doubled in 2014 as a devastating drought in
top grower Brazil wiped out crops, roasters hiked prices to
cover costs and protect margins. Customers switched to cheaper
brands and delayed purchases.
To win them back, Smucker lowered prices in July and cut its
canister sizes, helping to boost sales.
In January, arabica prices hit two-year lows, but have
recovered to around $1.22 per lb this week, almost level with
last July.
Similarly, robusta, the cheaper bean traditionally processed
into instant coffee but also used in roasted blends to reduce
costs, now costs about $1,648 per tonne, little changed from
July. But the price is up 23 percent from a 5-1/2-year low
reached in January.
Adding to the stiffening competition, Amazon.com
will soon launch its own line of coffee, the Wall Street Journal
has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Jonathan Feeney, food and beverage analyst at Athlos
Research, said he did not believe Amazon's plans had directly
driven Smucker's plans. But he noted that new entrants in a
packed market would make the big brands take notice.
"Anytime a savvy retailer enters the category, I think the
existing players have to question if their price architecture is
right, particularly when someone enters the private label side
of the category," he said.
(Editing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Chang)