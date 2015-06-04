J.M. Smucker reports quarterly loss as coffee costs rise

June 4 J.M. Smucker Co reported a quarterly loss, hurt by higher green coffee costs and lower U.S. demand for its coffee products after it raised prices.

The company, also known for its Jif peanut butter, reported a net loss of $90.3 million, or 82 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended April 30 compared with a profit of $118.5 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 17 percent to $1.45 billion.

Sales in the company's U.S. coffee retail business fell 1 percent, the 10th straight quarter of decline, as demand was weak for its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts packaged coffee. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)