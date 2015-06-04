UPDATE 1-J.M. Smucker's profit misses estimates as coffee costs rise

(Adds details, background, shares)

June 4 J.M. Smucker Co reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher green coffee costs and lower U.S. demand for its Folgers coffee after it raised prices.

The company, also known for its Jif peanut butter and Smucker's jams, forecast full-year adjusted profit below analysts' expectations on Thursday.

Sales in Smucker's U.S. coffee retail business fell 1 percent in the fourth quarter, the 10th straight quarter of decline, as demand was weak for its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts packaged coffee.

The business accounted for 32 percent of Smucker's sales.

Smucker and other coffee makers raised prices last year after a drought in Brazil hurt coffee production in the top grower.

Arabica coffee futures, which were volatile last year, touched a near three-year high in October.

Smucker said in November that it made a "misstep" with its price increases, which caused sales volumes to drop sharply.

The price hikes did not offset the impact of higher green coffee costs, the company said on Thursday.

Smucker said in February that it expected improvement in its U.S coffee business later this year as bean prices stabilize and it launches smaller Folgers cans.

Smucker forecast adjusted earnings of $5.65-$5.80 per share and net sales of about $8 billion for the year ending April.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $7.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smucker reported a net loss of $90.3 million, or 82 cents per share, for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a profit of $118.5 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share.

Net sales rose 17 percent to $1.45 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 99 cents per share and revenue of $1.36 billion.

Smucker's shares closed at $118.19 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)