J.M. Smucker profit falls 3.5 pct on weak coffee demand

Feb 13 J.M. Smucker Co reported a 3.5
percent fall in quarterly profit as demand for its coffee
products including the Folgers brand declined after price
increases in the United States.
The company raised prices on many of its packaged coffee
brands by 9 percent in June to keep pace with rising bean
prices. It also raised prices on its K-Cup packs by 8 percent in
January.
Smucker, which also makes Jif peanut butter and Smucker's
jams, said net income fell to $160.9 million, or $1.58 per
share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31, from $166.7 million,
or $1.59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion.
