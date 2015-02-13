UPDATE 2-J.M. Smucker aims to get coffee business back on track this year

(Adds full-year outlook, details from conference call, updates
shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Feb 13 J.M. Smucker Co said it expected
its coffee business to get back on track later this year as bean
prices stabilize and the company introduces smaller Folgers cans
to win back customers it lost after raising prices.
Shares rose as much as 2 percent to an 18-month high of
$114.54 in early trading.
The company expects a modest decrease in net sales in the
fourth quarter ending April as demand for its coffee products is
likely to stay low due to price increases in the United States.
Smucker, along with Kraft Foods Group Inc, raised
prices last year after a drought in top coffee grower Brazil
caused green coffee costs to soar.
Smucker raised prices on most of its U.S. packaged coffee in
June, leading to a sharp drop in sales volumes as customers
shifted to cheaper private-label brands. The company in November
termed the price increases a "misstep".
Smucker raised prices on its K-Cup packs by 8 percent in
January.
"With anticipated stabilization in green coffee costs and
our current initiatives, we expect to get coffee back on track
for next fiscal year," Chief Executive Richard Smucker, the
great-grandson of the company's founder, said on a conference
call on Friday.
Rains are expected to move into Brazil's coffee regions by
the middle of next week, Reuters Weather Dashboard showed on
Friday. The benchmark arabica futures were down 27
percent from their three-year highs in October.
The company plans to introduce smaller cans of Folgers in
the second quarter. It currently sells Folgers roast coffee in
cans ranging from 10.3 to 38.4 ounces.
The company, which also makes Jif peanut butter and
Smucker's jams, said U.S. coffee volume decreased 8 percent in
the third quarter, driven by Folgers. Net sales fell 1 percent
as price increases offset lower volume.
Smucker said it was also hurt by increased promotional
spending on its K-Cup packs and Dunkin' Donuts packaged coffee.
Smucker said net income fell 3.5 percent to $160.9 million,
or $1.58 per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31.
Excluding items, Smucker earned $1.54 per share.
Net sales fell 1.7 percent to $1.44 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.51 per share
on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Smucker's shares were down 2 percent at $110.07 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing
by Don Sebastian)