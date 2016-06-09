Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker's sales jump 25 pct

June 9 J.M. Smucker Co's quarterly net sales jumped 25 percent as demand rose for its coffee sold under brands such as Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts and the company benefited from the acquisition of pet foods maker Big Heart Pet Brands.

The company, which also makes Jif peanut butter, reported net income of $191 million, or $1.61 per share, for the fourth quarter ended April 30. A year earlier, Smucker had a net loss of $90.3 million, or 82 cents per share.

Net sales rose to $1.81 billion from $1.45 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)