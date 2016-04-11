MOVES-J. Safra Sarasin names Benedikt Maissen as Singapore branch CEO

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Swiss private banking group J. Safra Sarasin named Benedikt Maissen as chief executive officer of its Singapore branch, effective April 1.
Maissen joins the bank from Societe General Private Banking (Suisse) SA, where he has been head of the Zurich branch since January 2014.
Maissen reports to the company's Asia Chief Executive Officer, Enid Yip. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.