MOVES-J. Safra Sarasin names Benedikt Maissen as Singapore branch CEO

April 11 Swiss private banking group J. Safra Sarasin named Benedikt Maissen as chief executive officer of its Singapore branch, effective April 1.

Maissen joins the bank from Societe General Private Banking (Suisse) SA, where he has been head of the Zurich branch since January 2014.

Maissen reports to the company's Asia Chief Executive Officer, Enid Yip. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)