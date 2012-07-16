UPDATE 1-J2 Global sees 2nd-qtr results above market estimates

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.68 to $0.71 vs est $0.63
* Sees Q2 rev $88.8 mln to $89.5 mln vs est $87.7 mln
July 16 J2 Global Communications Inc, a
provider of web-based communication services, gave a
second-quarter results estimate that beat analysts'
expectations.
The company expects to report adjusted second-quarter
earnings of between 68 cents and 71 cents per share, compared to
the 63 cents analysts were looking for on average.
J2, which provides Internet-based email, voice and fax
services, expects revenue to have been between $88.8 million and
$89.5 million during the quarter. Analysts on average expected
$87.7 million in sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company will announce its results on August 1.
The Hollywood, California-based company's shares closed at
$26.23 on Friday on the Nasdaq.