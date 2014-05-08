版本:
CORRECTED-Higher demand in Japan, Europe helps JA Solar post profit

(Corrects net loss figure in paragraph 2 to $33.3 million from $102.4 million. Fixes syntax in headline)

May 8 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd posted a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, driven by higher demand for its panels in Japan and Europe.

The company posted a net profit of $13.7 million, or 23 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $33.3 million, or 85 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 36 percent to $366 million. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
