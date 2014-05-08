CORRECTED-Higher demand in Japan, Europe helps JA Solar post profit

(Corrects net loss figure in paragraph 2 to $33.3 million from

May 8 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd
posted a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier
loss, driven by higher demand for its panels in Japan and
Europe.
The company posted a net profit of $13.7 million, or 23
cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the quarter ended
March 31, compared with a net loss of $33.3 million, or 85 cents
per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 36 percent to $366 million.
