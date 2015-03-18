Apple supplier Jabil Circuit's quarterly revenue rises 20.5 pct

March 18 Jabil Circuit Inc, which makes phone casings for Apple Inc, reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong iPhone sales.

The contract electronics maker reported a net income attributable of $52 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a loss of $38.7 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.31 billion from $3.58 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)