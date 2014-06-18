Jabil Circuit profit more than triples

June 18 Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit Inc reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, helped in part by lower restructuring charges that nearly halved from a year earlier.

Net Income attributable to the company rose to $188.3 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $50.1 million, or 24 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $3.8 billion from $4.2 billion. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik)