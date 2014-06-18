Jabil Circuit profit more than triples

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
June 18 Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit Inc reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, helped in part by lower restructuring charges that nearly halved from a year earlier.
Net Income attributable to the company rose to $188.3 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $50.1 million, or 24 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $3.8 billion from $4.2 billion. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.