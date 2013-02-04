Jabil Circuit to buy plastic product maker Nypro for $665 mln

Feb 4 Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc said it would buy Nypro Inc, a maker of precision plastic products, for about $665 million.

Jabil said it expects to fund the deal from its existing cash and credit facilities.

"The combination with Nypro will extend Jabil's materials manufacturing capabilities into the healthcare and consumer packaging markets as well as add depth to our consumer electronics business," Jabil Chief Executive Timothy Main said in a statement.