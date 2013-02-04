Jabil Circuit to buy plastic product maker Nypro for $665 mln

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
Feb 4 Contract manufacturer Jabil Circuit Inc said it would buy Nypro Inc, a maker of precision plastic products, for about $665 million.
Jabil said it expects to fund the deal from its existing cash and credit facilities.
"The combination with Nypro will extend Jabil's materials manufacturing capabilities into the healthcare and consumer packaging markets as well as add depth to our consumer electronics business," Jabil Chief Executive Timothy Main said in a statement.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.