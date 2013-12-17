版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 18日 星期三 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Jabil Circuit shares down following results

NEW YORK Dec 17 Jabil Circuit Inc : * Shares down 3 percent in extended trade following results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐