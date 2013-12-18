版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 18日 星期三 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Jabil Circuit shares slide 18.9 pct premarket

NEW YORK Dec 18 Jabil Circuit Inc : * Shares slide 18.9 percent premarket a day after results, guidance

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐