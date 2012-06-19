UPDATE 1-Jabil Circuit sees 4th-qtr below Wall Street

* Q3 core EPS $0.64 vs est $0.64

* Q3 rev $4.3 bln vs est $4.29 bln

* Sees Q4 core EPS $0.54-$0.66 vs est $0.68

* Sees Q4 revenue $4.1-$4.35 bln vs estimate $4.37 bln

June 19 Jabil Circuit Inc forecast fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates as sales stagnate in the face of a weakening global economy.

Jabil expects core earnings of 54 cents to 66 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, on revenue of $4.1 billion to $4.35 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 68 cents per share, on revenue of $4.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the third quarter fell to $101.3 million, or 48 cents per share, from $104.7 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Jabil, which supplies to Cisco Systems Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co, IBM Corp and Nokia , reported core earnings of 64 cents per share.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Flextronics International Ltd, Celestica Inc and Sanmina-SCI Corp, fell 2 percent to $4.3 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 64 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $4.29 billion.

Shares of the company, closed at $19.42 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.