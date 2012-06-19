UPDATE 1-Jabil Circuit sees 4th-qtr below Wall Street

* Q3 core EPS $0.64 vs est $0.64
* Q3 rev $4.3 bln vs est $4.29 bln
* Sees Q4 core EPS $0.54-$0.66 vs est $0.68
* Sees Q4 revenue $4.1-$4.35 bln vs estimate $4.37 bln
June 19 Jabil Circuit Inc forecast
fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates as sales
stagnate in the face of a weakening global economy.
Jabil expects core earnings of 54 cents to 66 cents per
share, for the fourth quarter, on revenue of $4.1 billion to
$4.35 billion.
Analysts expected a profit of 68 cents per share, on revenue
of $4.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $101.3 million, or
48 cents per share, from $104.7 million, or 47 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Jabil, which supplies to Cisco Systems Inc,
Hewlett-Packard Co, IBM Corp and Nokia
, reported core earnings of 64 cents per share.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Flextronics
International Ltd, Celestica Inc and
Sanmina-SCI Corp, fell 2 percent to $4.3 billion.
Analysts expected a profit of 64 cents per share, excluding
items, on revenue of $4.29 billion.
Shares of the company, closed at $19.42 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.