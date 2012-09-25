版本:
2012年 9月 26日 星期三 04:13 BJT

Jabil Circuit quarterly profit dips on higher costs

Sept 25 Contract electronics maker Jabil Circuit Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as costs rose.

The company posted net income of $82.8 million, or 39 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, down from $114.3 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $4.34 billion from $4.28 billion, a year earlier.

