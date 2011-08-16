UPDATE 1-Jack Henry Q4 profit beats Wall Street

* Q4 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.40
* Q4 rev $249.3 mln vs est $249.6 mln
(Follows Alerts)
Aug 16 Payment processor Jack Henry & Associates
Inc posted a quarterly profit that edged past market
estimates helped by higher growth at its licensing and support
and services divisions.
The Monett, Missouri-based company posted fourth-quarter
earnings of $36.6 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with
$30 million, or 35 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $249.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 40
cents per share on revenue of $249.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In spite of recent economic news, we believe the spending
environment for our customers is continuing to improve," Chief
Executive Jack Prim said in a statement.
"We are cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see
an improved economic environment over the next twelve months,"
he added.
The company's shares closed flat at $27.57 on Tuesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)