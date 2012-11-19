版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Jack in the Box down in extended trade after results, outlook

NEW YORK Nov 19 Jack In The Box Inc : * Down 5.5 percent to $24.83 in extended trade after results, outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐