UPDATE 1-Jack in the Box 1st qtr beats estimates

March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
* Q1 EPS $0.27 vs est $0.25
* Q1 revenue $652.7 mln vs est $628.9 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.15-$1.43 vs est $1.31
* Sees Q2 comp sales up about 4 to 5 pct
Feb 22 Jack in the Box Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales at its restaurants opened for at least a year.
The hamburger chain, whose larger rivals include McDonald's Corp and Wendy's Co, expects full-year earnings of $1.15-$1.43 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter earnings halved to $12 million, or 27 cents a share, from $32.4 million, or 61 cents a share.
Revenue fell marginally to $652.7 million.
Same-store sales increased 5.3 percent.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 25 cents a share on revenue of $628.9 million.
Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $23.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.
* Advantage announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results