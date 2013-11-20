BRIEF-Jack in the Box reports Q4 EPS $0.54 from continuing operations

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Jack In The Box Inc : * Reports fourth quarter FY 2013 earnings; issues guidance for FY 2014; updates
long-term goals * Q4 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations * Q4 same store sales fell 0.2 percent * Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations excluding items * Sees Q1 same-store sales are expected to increase approximately 1.5 to 2.5
percent at Jack in the Box Company restaurants * Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share $2.15 to $2.30 from continuing
operations * FY 2014 same-store sales are expected to increase approximately 1.5 to 2.5
percent at Jack in the Box Company restaurants * FY earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Jack in the box-co continuing efforts to improve cost structure, identify
opportunities to reduce g&a as well as improve restaurant profitability * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: