CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi UFJ Lease to buy US aircraft lease firm for $1.3 bln

(Removes unnecessary word from the lead paragraph)
* To finance acquisition through cash, loans
* Mitsubishi UFJ Lease shares climb 3.0 percent
* Japan firms are expanding aircraft lease operations
TOKYO, Oct 4 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co
agreed to buy U.S. aircraft leasing firm Jackson Square
Aviation from Oaktree Capital Group LLC for about $1.3 billion,
signaling rising interest from Japanese companies to tap the
growth potential of aviation finance industry.
Japan's No. 3 lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
acquired Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft
leasing business for $7.3 billion in June, becoming a major
player in the industry that is expected to enjoy growth amid the
growth of low-cost carriers and rising air travel in emerging
markets.
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease, 20 percent owned by Mitsubishi Corp
, will acquire JSA International Holdings for about 100
billion yen ($1.27 billion), the Japanese company said in a
statement. It will use cash on hand and new loans to finance the
acquisition, scheduled to take place in December, it said.
San Francisco-based Jackson Square Aviation, led by Pegasus
Aviation founder Rich Wiley, has a fleet of about 70 aircraft.
Earlier this year, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease set up an aircraft lease
operation in Dublin, with a fleet of about a dozen planes.
"Not only in aviation leasing but in other areas as well, we
may make further acquisitions when there are companies with good
assets," a Mitsubishi UFJ Lease spokesman said.
Faced with weak business demand at home, an increasing
number of Japanese financial companies are making a push into
the aircraft leasing industry, taking advantage of the retreat
of European rivals.
Orix Corp, which has one of Japan's largest
aircraft leasing operations, has said it plans to increase the
fleet owned or managed by the firm to 200-250 within a couple of
years from current 150.
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease's shares climbed 3.0 percent on
Thursday. Japan's benchmark Nikkei index gained 0.9
percent.
($1 = 78.5300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)