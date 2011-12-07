PE firm Jacob Ballas to invest $150 mln in India-exec

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Dec 7 India-focused private equity
firm Jacob Ballas Capital expects to invest about $150 million
in Asia's third-largest economy over the next 12 months,
scooping up assets that offer strong long-term growth, a top
official said on Wednesday.
A sluggish near-term economic outlook has brought down
valuations in the country of more than 1.2 billion people, and
has thrown up good opportunities, Srinivas Chidambaram, managing
director of the firm's Indian operations said.
"Most of the companies are more reasonably priced now. If
you have cash, it's a good time to invest," he told Reuters in
an interview.
The company, backed by New York Life Insurance Co, currently
manages funds worth $600 million in India.
Chidambaram said he hoped to do 3-5 transactions in the next
one year as companies turn increasingly to private equity for
risk capital due to a dormant market for initial public
offering.
"There is some change in mind set and entrepreneurs are not
waiting for the capital markets to recover. People now believe
in PE as a sensible alternative," he said.
India's benchmark stock index has fallen 18 percent
this year, as 13 rate increases by the central bank since early
2010 to fight inflation pushed up borrowing costs, dented
consumer spending and hurt corporate earnings.
Private-equity investments in India jumped 31 percent to
$7.89 billion in the first three quarters of 2011, according to
data from auditing and consultancy firm KPMG.
However, the pace of transactions is slow, despite more than
$20 billion raised by private equity firms to invest in India.
"Overall, investors are being discerning," Chidambaram said.
"But companies need to raise capital and private equity offers
certainty and a longer term option when there are no other means
of raising funds."
Many global private equity firms such as Blackstone,
3i Group and KKR to homegrown IDFC and
ICICI are also betting on the long-term prospects in
India.
About $7 billion worth of public offers were either called
off or deferred, making India as one of the toughest exit
markets for funds, according to data from SMC Global.
"IPOs have been our preferred exit route ... and the near
term looks tough. And at the same time, we consider other exit
routes such as trade and secondary sales actively," Chidambaram
said.