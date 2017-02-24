版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六

Jacobs unit wins $771 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Feb 24 Jacobs Technologies, a subsidiary of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, is being awarded a $771 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for enterprise operations and maintenance support services for U.S. Special Operations Command, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
