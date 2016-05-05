Jacobs Technology awarded $427 million contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON May 5 Jacobs Technology Inc was awarded a $427 million contract related to threat/target systems for warfighter training, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The company, a unit of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, was the only one to compete for the contract to provide "test and evaluation/training threat/target systems for warfighter training and debriefing systems," the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)