Jacobs Technology awarded $427 million contract -Pentagon

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
WASHINGTON May 5 Jacobs Technology Inc was awarded a $427 million contract related to threat/target systems for warfighter training, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The company, a unit of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, was the only one to compete for the contract to provide "test and evaluation/training threat/target systems for warfighter training and debriefing systems," the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.