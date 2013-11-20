版本:
BRIEF-Jacobs Entertainment supports eldorado's proposal to MTR Gaming

Nov 20 Jacobs Entertainment Inc : * Supports eldorado's proposal to MTR Gaming * Says co "to support eldorado's proposal to combine with MTR Gaming at $6.05

per share" * In exchange for eldorado's revised agreement,withdrawing proposal to combine

Jacobs Entertainment with MTR * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
