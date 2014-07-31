Norbert Dentressangle to buy US-based Jacobson for $750 mln

PARIS, July 31 French logistics group Norbert Dentressangle said on Thursday it would acquire U.S.-based Jacobson Companies from private equity fund Oak Hill Capital Partners in a deal worth $750 million.

It said the transaction was on a debt-free and cash-free basis with a capped earn-out relating to future performance. It will be funded through Norbert Dentressangle reserves and available credit lines and is expected to close mid-September.

Norbert Dentressangle CEO Herve Montjotin said the purchase was part of the group's aim to become a top player in global supply-chain management. (reporting by Mark John)