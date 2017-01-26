UPDATE 1-Jagged Peak Energy prices $474 mln IPO below range -source

(Adds company and industry context)

By Lauren Hirsch

Jan 26 Jagged Peak Energy LLC raised $474 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, significantly below the roughly $650 million it was targeting, a source familiar with the situation said.

The downsized offering is likely to disappoint those hoping that energy IPOs will rebound in 2017, as oil prices extend their climb off decade-lows hit a year ago, spurred by an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil producers to curb global output.

Denver, Colorado-based Jagged Peak placed 31.6 million shares, fewer than the 38.2 million it anticipated. It priced these shares at $15 each, below its previously indicated range of $16 to $18, the source said.

The source requested anonymity because the pricing was not yet public. Jagged Peak and its private equity owner Quantum Energy Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The perception among oil producers and their financiers that the industry has turned a corner has prompted a slew of private equity firms invested in the space to cash in on their long-held investments.

The S&P energy index was the best performer last year, up 24 percent, and a number of private equity firms filed for IPOs.

But many companies did not reach the public markets. Bigger rivals, who had armed themselves with cash from follow-on offerings during the worst of the oil rout, swooped in before they had a chance to list.

Vantage Energy LLC, for example, which had filed for an IPO, last year sold to oil and gas producer Rice Energy Inc in a deal valuing the company at about $2.7 billion, including debt.

Jagged Peak was hoping to be the biggest IPO since May 2015, when EQT GP Holding raised $714.2 million and the price of oil was roughly $60 per bar barrel

Jagged Peak, a shale oil producer, was created in 2013 by Quantum Energy Partners and industry executives. As of September 2016, the company had drilled 16 horizontal wells in the Delaware portion of the Permian Basin -- the largest U.S. oil field and a quick, cheap place to drill.

Jagged Peak, which will use proceeds from the offering to pay down debt, will list Friday on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol JAG.

Investment banks Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse A.G , J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc were among the underwriters on the deal. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; editing by Tom Brown)