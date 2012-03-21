UPDATE 2-Jaguar Land Rover inks JV with China's Chery

* JLR and Chery to build JLR and JV-branded cars
* Tie-up would give JLR boost in fast-growing market
* JV still awaiting regulatory clearance
* Foreign automakers not guaranteed govt nod
By Henry Foy and Fang Yan
MUMBAI/BEIJING, March 21 Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
finalised a joint venture agreement with Chery Automobile Co to
manufacture and sell vehicles in China, the two companies said,
as the luxury British brands look for further growth in the
world's largest car market.
Demand for JLR's sleek saloons and powerful SUVs in China
has boomed in recent years, with revenue from the country
growing faster than in any other major market as luxury cars
remain in hot demand even as the overall car market cools.
But while the agreement is a boost for JLR, owned by India's
Tata Motors, it is just one step in a long and complex
process that, analysts say, has no certainty of coming to
fruition.
"It's just an agreement between two companies, still far
away from a joint venture," said John Zeng, Asia Pacific chief
at industry consultancy LMC Automotive. "Even though they meet
all the requirements for a JV, approval is never guaranteed as
new auto projects are not encouraged any more."
The two companies are seeking regulatory approval for the
17.5 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) venture in eastern China, two
people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters this
month.
The financial details of the JV, which will manufacture and
sell both JLR and JV-branded vehicles, were not disclosed in the
joint statement released on Wednesday.
China opened its doors to foreign automakers 30 years ago,
but now that General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG
and other foreign producers dominate the market and China's
native auto industry remains uncompetitive, Beijing has raised
the bar for new entrants.
The government recently removed the auto industry from a list
of encouraged industries, making it tougher for foreigners to
win new auto projects.
IMPORTANT STEP
Sales in China contributed 17.2 percent of JLR's revenue in
the quarter to end-December, more than the United Kingdom, the
birthplace of the two brands.
A push into emerging markets such as China and Russia has
been one of the key factors in the turnaround in JLR's fortunes
since Tata bought the brands in 2008.
The tie-up, if approved, will give JLR a much-desired
production base in a market where global luxury car makers
including BMW and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz
are reaping benefits from the growing ranks of wealthy Chinese.
JLR and Chery will look to leverage research and
development, technology and manufacturing knowledge across the
JV, the companies said.
"Demand for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles continues to
increase significantly in China and we believe that JLR and
Chery can jointly realise the potential of these iconic brands,"
JLR Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth and Yin Tongyao, chairman
of Chery, were quoted as saying in the statement.
The venture, to be located close to Shanghai in Changshu
city, will initially make Land Rover SUVs, followed by Jaguars
in the second phase, a source told Reuters this month.
"This is an important step for JLR and Tata Motors," said
Vineet Hetamasaria, auto analyst at PINC Research in Mumbai.
"Though this is only an agreement, and it will be some time
before we see the results."
Many foreign carmakers have struggled to pass muster with
Chinese authorities keen to support domestic companies.
Even Volvo, owned by Chinese carmaker Geely, is branded as
foreign by the government, which says the carmaker's Swedish
incorporation means it should be afforded the same treatment as
Ford Motor Co or Germany's Audi.
In a bid to shore up domestic automakers, Beijing recently
said it would implement new rules requiring government
departments to buy only local car brands.
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which wants to make its
Subaru cars with Chery in China, submitted its deal for approval
last year, but regulators have yet to announce a decision and it
is unclear when, or whether, they will approve it.