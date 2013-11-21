版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover forms collaboration with Intel for vehicle infotainment

Nov 21 Jaguar Land Rover Ltd: * Says forms collaboration with Intel for future vehicle infotainment; opens

new technology research and development centre in Oregon * Further company coverage [TAMOJL.UL TAMO.NS]
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐