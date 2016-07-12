Jaguar Land Rover to test over 100 autonomous cars in Britain by 2020

| LONDON, July 13
LONDON, July 13 Britain's biggest carmaker
Jaguar Land Rover said it will create a fleet of more
than 100 research vehicles over the next four years to test
autonomous and connected technology, with the first models to
hit the streets later this year.
Jaguar Land Rover, maker of Range Rover 4x4s and sportier
luxury saloons, will drive the initial models on a new 41-mile
(66 km) test route on motorways and urban roads near its
headquarters and plants in central England.
The market for autonomous driving is worth 900 billion
pounds ($1.29 trillion) worldwide, according to the government,
but needs to overcome legal obstacles including determining who
would be responsible in the event of an accident.
Britain announced plans in March to test cars on motorways
and launched a consultation on Monday to change insurance and
motoring rules as it pursues plans to allow the public to use
driverless cars on the streets by 2020.
Jaguar Land Rover's Head of Research Tony Harper said the
firm's technology, which includes a three-dimensional advanced
view of the street ahead to recognise barriers and radio signal
communication between cars, could reduce hazards.
"Our connected and automated technology could help improve
traffic flow, cut congestion and reduce the potential for
accidents," Harper said.
Carmakers are ploughing billions of pounds into autonomous
technology with Ford already part of a
government-sanctioned autonomous testing project in England and
Volvo planning to test driverless cars in London next
year.
Japan's Nissan aims to build its first mass-market
autonomous car at its north of England facility in Sunderland,
Britain's biggest single car plant.
However, traditional automakers face competition from rivals
such as Tesla and technology firms such as Alphabet Inc
unit Google, which wants eventually to be able to
deploy fully autonomous vehicles without human controls.
In Britain, driverless car testing will need a person to be
present and able to take control should the need arise, the
Department for Transport has said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Adrian Croft)