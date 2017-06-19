Tata Motors says no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover

June 19 India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.

"There are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover," a Tata spokesman told Reuters. "There is no truth in those rumours." (Reporting by Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)